September 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Sewdish crown
Maturity Date September 1, 2031
Coupon 3.2 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date September 9, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's note programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Swedish crown
ISIN XS0672272639
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)