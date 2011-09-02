September 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Sewdish crown

Maturity Date September 1, 2031

Coupon 3.2 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date September 9, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's note programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Swedish crown

ISIN XS0672272639

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)