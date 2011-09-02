September 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower SBAB
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 08, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39 bp
Payment Date September 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0674654404
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)