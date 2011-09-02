September 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower SBAB

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 08, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39 bp

Payment Date September 08, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0674654404

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)