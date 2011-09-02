* Cuts FedEx to neutral from outperform

* Raises UPS to outperform from neutral

* Says prefers UPS to FedEx given tempered growth outlook

* Says U.S. GDP to grow at 2 pct for the next several quarters

Sept 2 Slowing global economic growth could hurt FedEx Corp's (FDX.N) business but larger peer United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) will fare better in the U.S. package delivery industry, Credit Suisse said and cut its rating FedEx stock.

FedEx, the second largest U.S. package delivery company behind UPS, would be the preferred option in times of faster economic growth, but if the outlook is tempered, UPS should outperform, Credit Suisse analyst Christopher Ceraso said in a note.

The analyst, who raised his rating on UPS stock, said UPS generates significantly more free cash flow and has a stronger balance sheet than FedEx, giving it an edge over its smaller peer while economic growth stays sluggish.

Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S. will stay at 2 percent for the next several quarters and global industrial production may not exhibit the kind of pronounced rebound that was expected, analyst Ceraso said.

Shares of UPS have consistently outperformed Fedex during periods of slowing growth, when GDP is in the 2 percent range, Ceraso said.

FedEx's stock was down 3 percent at $75.61, while that of UPS was down 1 percent at $65.95 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index .DJI was down 1.48 percent.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

