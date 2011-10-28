HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Chinese property bonds have
suffered in recent months but do not represent high default risk
despite many of them trading at distressed levels. While the
sector outlook is muted given the recent slowdown in housing
sales, investors can still take advantage of the sell-off by
making trading switches.
Beijing's year-long campaign to cool the property market has
eased housing inflation, driven down property transactions and
triggered friction with local governments and developers.
Local governments, which rely heavily on land sales for
revenues, are beginning to show signs of defiance towards
Beijing, and developers have warned about further weakness in
revenues after reporting slower sales in the latest quarter.
Analysts believe that despite the distress reflected in
their bond prices, these developers are nowhere near a cash
crunch and the risk of default is remote.
"The sector is a victim of technicals. A lot of European and
US investors who are not dedicated emerging market investors
have sold because of volatility. They are here for the yield,"
said HSBC's credit analyst Keith Chan.
"I don't see any defaults in the next 12-18 months among
those names that have global bonds. Investors should buy with a
6-9 month horizon rather than for punting which could be
dangerous as we see more market volatility ahead," he said,
while backing bonds from Longfor Properties , Agile
Property , Yanlord Land and Country Garden
among the bigger developers. KWG Property
and Central China Real Estate were his picks among the
smaller developers.
Property bonds have recovered from recent lows as hopes of a
rescue plan in Europe and signs of strength in the US economy
staunched the record outflows from high-yield bond funds.
In the week to October 19, funds tracked by EPFR Global
recorded high-yield inflows of $3.2 billion, dwarfing the
previous week's $145 million gain and the 4-week cumulative of
$875 million.
That has pushed down yields on bonds from developers like
Agile Property whose 2017s are down to 13 percent from the highs
of over 20 percent struck early this month. Longfor Properties
2016s are now yielding 12 percent, much lower than the 21
percent level at the start of the month.
Although these bonds are trading 2-3 percent higher than
before the latest turmoil, practically the entire sector is
still trading below par, suggesting signs of strain.
"The sub-par price levels does not mean that the sector is
distressed. Its just that people are demanding higher yield
premium to hold these names. We see value in some of the names
but others are getting close to fair value," said Hong
Kong-based Endre Pedersen, Executive Director, Fixed Income
at Manulife Asset Management.
SLOWDOWN AHEAD
Developers such as China Overseas Land and China
Vanke Co , have reported slower sales in recent
months as Beijing announced a range of measures to curb
speculation and housing inflation, including a property tax in
two cities and restrictions on the number of homes each family
can buy. In addition to five interest rate rises since last
October, the government has shut nearly all traditional funding
channels for domestic developers, including bank loans, trust
funds and stock market listings.
Slowing sales are triggering worries about developers' cash
flows taking a hit and impacting their ability to service debt.
"I think the concern is valid but I would not think it will lead
to a significant increase in distressed/default cases," said
Standard Chartered credit analyst Zhi Wei Feng.
Feng said even though sales were slowing, developers
remained on track to achieving their annual targets.
"Looking at the sales performance of the HY developers under
our coverage, they mostly achieved 65-80 percent of their
full-year sales target by 9M-2011. All of them showed y-on-y
growth in sales value," while adding that some issuers like
China Overseas Land and Evergrande had outperformed targets.
Moody's this week said that despite Beijing's tightening
measures nearly all of the 29 developers it rates are free of
liquidity risks and only one is in a weak position. The analysis
assumes falling sales volumes in top Chinese cities, no funding
access to offshore debt and equity markets, and an ability to
roll over 75% of onshore bank debts.
It added that 23 developers have enough cash and projected
cash flows to cover more than 150 percent of projected interest,
land premium and refinancing payments.
While property sales will continue to slow, developers are
likely to boost volumes by cutting prices, Nomura analyst Agnes
Wong said in a report.
Even though bonds have rallied, she said investors still had
relative value switching opportunities within the sector.
Her recommendations include switching to Shimao Property
2018 from Agile Property 2017 , to
KWG Property 2017 from Yanlord Land 2017
, and to Yuzhou Properties 2015
from Renhe Commercial 2016 to get a higher
yield after a cash take-out.
Stock-picking would be the name of the game, even though the
across the board sell-off took implied default rates to
unjustified levels, said Abdul Kazi, London-based fund manager
with Legal & General Investment Management.
"The full impact of HPR (Home Purchase Resetrictions) is yet
to be seen on the Chinese property sector and therefore
investors need to cautious with investments in the Chinese
property space but spreads for some of the larger homebuilders
such as Evergrande and Country Garden look appealing," he said.
