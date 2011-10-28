HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Chinese property bonds have suffered in recent months but do not represent high default risk despite many of them trading at distressed levels. While the sector outlook is muted given the recent slowdown in housing sales, investors can still take advantage of the sell-off by making trading switches.

Beijing's year-long campaign to cool the property market has eased housing inflation, driven down property transactions and triggered friction with local governments and developers.

Local governments, which rely heavily on land sales for revenues, are beginning to show signs of defiance towards Beijing, and developers have warned about further weakness in revenues after reporting slower sales in the latest quarter.

Analysts believe that despite the distress reflected in their bond prices, these developers are nowhere near a cash crunch and the risk of default is remote.

"The sector is a victim of technicals. A lot of European and US investors who are not dedicated emerging market investors have sold because of volatility. They are here for the yield," said HSBC's credit analyst Keith Chan.

"I don't see any defaults in the next 12-18 months among those names that have global bonds. Investors should buy with a 6-9 month horizon rather than for punting which could be dangerous as we see more market volatility ahead," he said, while backing bonds from Longfor Properties , Agile Property , Yanlord Land and Country Garden among the bigger developers. KWG Property and Central China Real Estate were his picks among the smaller developers.

Property bonds have recovered from recent lows as hopes of a rescue plan in Europe and signs of strength in the US economy staunched the record outflows from high-yield bond funds.

In the week to October 19, funds tracked by EPFR Global recorded high-yield inflows of $3.2 billion, dwarfing the previous week's $145 million gain and the 4-week cumulative of $875 million.

That has pushed down yields on bonds from developers like Agile Property whose 2017s are down to 13 percent from the highs of over 20 percent struck early this month. Longfor Properties 2016s are now yielding 12 percent, much lower than the 21 percent level at the start of the month.

Although these bonds are trading 2-3 percent higher than before the latest turmoil, practically the entire sector is still trading below par, suggesting signs of strain.

"The sub-par price levels does not mean that the sector is distressed. Its just that people are demanding higher yield premium to hold these names. We see value in some of the names but others are getting close to fair value," said Hong Kong-based Endre Pedersen, Executive Director, Fixed Income at Manulife Asset Management.

SLOWDOWN AHEAD

Developers such as China Overseas Land and China Vanke Co , have reported slower sales in recent months as Beijing announced a range of measures to curb speculation and housing inflation, including a property tax in two cities and restrictions on the number of homes each family can buy. In addition to five interest rate rises since last October, the government has shut nearly all traditional funding channels for domestic developers, including bank loans, trust funds and stock market listings.

Slowing sales are triggering worries about developers' cash flows taking a hit and impacting their ability to service debt. "I think the concern is valid but I would not think it will lead to a significant increase in distressed/default cases," said Standard Chartered credit analyst Zhi Wei Feng.

Feng said even though sales were slowing, developers remained on track to achieving their annual targets.

"Looking at the sales performance of the HY developers under our coverage, they mostly achieved 65-80 percent of their full-year sales target by 9M-2011. All of them showed y-on-y growth in sales value," while adding that some issuers like China Overseas Land and Evergrande had outperformed targets.

Moody's this week said that despite Beijing's tightening measures nearly all of the 29 developers it rates are free of liquidity risks and only one is in a weak position. The analysis assumes falling sales volumes in top Chinese cities, no funding access to offshore debt and equity markets, and an ability to roll over 75% of onshore bank debts.

It added that 23 developers have enough cash and projected cash flows to cover more than 150 percent of projected interest, land premium and refinancing payments.

While property sales will continue to slow, developers are likely to boost volumes by cutting prices, Nomura analyst Agnes Wong said in a report.

Even though bonds have rallied, she said investors still had relative value switching opportunities within the sector.

Her recommendations include switching to Shimao Property 2018 from Agile Property 2017 , to KWG Property 2017 from Yanlord Land 2017 , and to Yuzhou Properties 2015 from Renhe Commercial 2016 to get a higher yield after a cash take-out.

Stock-picking would be the name of the game, even though the across the board sell-off took implied default rates to unjustified levels, said Abdul Kazi, London-based fund manager with Legal & General Investment Management.

"The full impact of HPR (Home Purchase Resetrictions) is yet to be seen on the Chinese property sector and therefore investors need to cautious with investments in the Chinese property space but spreads for some of the larger homebuilders such as Evergrande and Country Garden look appealing," he said. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters. Editing by Julian Baker.)