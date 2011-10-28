(Adds dropped word in paragraph 1)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Jeff Glekin

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sahara, the Indian savings house that sponsors its nation's cricket team, has been ordered to return a whopping $4.9 billion raised from nearly 30 million mostly rural investors. The episode is unlikely to help confidence among small savers. Yet accessing their capital is vital to help India’s development.

In June this year the Securities Exchange Board of India

(SEBI) ordered Sahara to return the cash as it had "mobilised huge public money in the guise of private placements" without adhering to the regulatory framework. That ruling has just been upheld by India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Sahara argued that the bond issuance did not fall under SEBI's jurisdiction. They have said they will appeal the to the supreme court and have stated that they are left “speechless and astonished” to see the verdict of SAT.

Since an appeal is likely, it is possible that Sahara will escape censure and the need to pay back the cash. But the case highlights the fact that very large quantities of money in rural India is looking for a savings home. Sahara’s bond issue raised more money than the Coal India IPO -- India’s largest ever. Its 30 million investors exceeds the total number of retail investors in India's entire universe of listed stocks.

There’s a substantial risk that India’s fast emerging economy is missing an opportunity to access large pools of domestic savings. India's National Council of Applied Economic Research found that 81 percent of rural households save but only half keep their savings in bank deposits, 36 percent prefer to keep cash in hand. Only 2 percent of households opt for any kind of insurance.

Indian policy makers could benefit the economy as a whole by stepping up efforts at financial inclusion. For too long the authorities have focused on access to credit. That is well worthwhile. But savings vehicles are needed too. High quality insurance and pensions products could channel idling rural cash into active economic development.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Get Breakingviews alerts directly to your inbox three times a day. To sign up click here: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld a regulatory order, on Oct. 18, directing the Sahara group to refund nearly $5 billion after violating securities laws. The refund by two group companies, Sahara India Real Estate and Sahara Housing Investment Corp, to an estimated 30 million investors must be done within six weeks, the order said. Sahara said it would lodge an appeal in the Supreme Court.

-- The Securities Exchange Board of Indian (SEBI) said the two Sahara firms were collecting sizeable amounts of money from the public without proper disclosures and adherence to investor protection norms. As a consequence, it restrained the company from raising funds through India's capital markets till repayments are made to the investors.

The privately-owned Sahara group has interests in finance, infrastructure, housing, media and entertainment and sports. It is the main sponsor of the Indian cricket team. It recently bought a 42.5 percent stake in the Force India Formula One motor racing team for $100 million.

(Editing by John Foley and David Evans)

((jeff.glekin@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SAHARA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.