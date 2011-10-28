* Raises co to neutral from underperform

* Raises price target on co to $72 from $50

Oct 28 Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) is well-positioned to win market share from its competitors and expand into small markets, Credit Suisse said and upgraded the upscale grocer to "neutral" from "underperform."

The largest seller of natural and organic foods has been benefiting from its stores in markets with a high density of college-educated consumers.

"Growth in smaller markets through smaller boxes has now become critical to sustaining growth," the brokerage said in a note to clients and raised its price target on the stock to $72 from $50.

Whole Foods should be able to maintain earnings growth of more than 15 percent if it is successful in small markets, Credit Suisse said even as it cautioned about risks in the move to these markets.

"This shift in strategy carries greater financial risk and higher execution risk," the brokerage said.

The company has been outperforming other grocery sellers such as Kroger Co (KR.N), Safeway Inc SWY.N and Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), after stumbling badly during the recession, by lowering prices, cleaning up its balance sheet and sharpening its focus on health.

Shares of the company, which have gained almost half their value, year-to-date, closed at $74.20 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

