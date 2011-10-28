October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank

Issue Amount 1.605 billion rand

Maturity Date November 26, 2021

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 50.12

Reoffer price 50.12

Payment Date November 28, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.