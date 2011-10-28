October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank
Issue Amount 1.605 billion rand
Maturity Date November 26, 2021
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 50.12
Reoffer price 50.12
Payment Date November 28, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.