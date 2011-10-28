* Q3 EPS $0.39 vs EPS $0.45, a year ago

* Q3 rev rose 4 pct

* Sees FY 2012 adj EBITDA at $1.55 bln-$1.75 bln

Oct 28 Calpine Corp (CPN.N) posted a lower third-quarter profit as commodity margins fell and the power company said it expects growth to return only in 2013.

Houston-based Calpine expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding items, at $1.55-$1.75 billion.

The company reaffirmed its 2011 adjusted EBITDA view of $1.7 -$1.75 billion.

July-September margins fell 3 percent to $825 million.

Net income fell to $190 million, or 39 cents a share, from $217 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.2 billion, higher than 1.8 billion in revenue as expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Calpine shares, which have lost almost an eighth of their value in the last three months, closed at $14.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

