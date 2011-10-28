October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2013

Coupon 3.625

Issue price 104.427

Yield 1.305 pct

Spread 79.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct January 2013 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

JP Morgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0170558877

Data supplied by International Insider.