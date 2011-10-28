October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2013
Coupon 3.625
Issue price 104.427
Yield 1.305 pct
Spread 79.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct January 2013 DBR
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0170558877
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.