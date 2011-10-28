Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 30, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7 bp
Issue price 99.988
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8 bp
Payment Date November 8, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0531069192
