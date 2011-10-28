Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 30, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7 bp

Issue price 99.988

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8 bp

Payment Date November 8, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0531069192

