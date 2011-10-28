October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Eandis cvba
Guarantor Gaselwest CVBA, IMEA,
Imewo,Intergem,
Iveka, Iverlek & Sibelgas CVBA
Issue Amount 500 milion euro
Maturity Date November 8, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.842
Reoffer price 99.842
Yield 4.52 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.5
bp
Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 8, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Dexia & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN BE6228266902
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)