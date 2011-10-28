October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Eandis cvba

Guarantor Gaselwest CVBA, IMEA, Imewo,Intergem,

Iveka, Iverlek & Sibelgas CVBA

Issue Amount 500 milion euro

Maturity Date November 8, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.842

Reoffer price 99.842

Yield 4.52 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.5 bp

Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 8, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Dexia & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN BE6228266902

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)