Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.888
Payment Date November 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue will total 210 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0142054391
Data supplied by International Insider.