October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito oficial
(ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2014
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.301
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July 2014 SPGB
Payment Date November 7, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs
International
& Santander
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
The issue size will total 1.5
billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0646719954
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)