October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito oficial

(ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2014

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.301

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July 2014 SPGB

Payment Date November 7, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International

& Santander

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0646719954

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)