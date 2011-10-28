(Refile to add Borrowers name in Headline as Unicredit Bank Austria and adding covered bond in
byline)
October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Yield 2.952 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 159.7bp
Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL 161
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, DZ Bank, Erste Group,
NordLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN AT000B049119
