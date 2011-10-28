(Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Commercial Metals' quarterly adjusted profit beat estimates, helped by higher selling prices for both ferrous and non-ferrous shipments, but the steelmaker and metals recycler said it expects a slowdown in the first quarter as winter approaches.

"As a result of this, seasonally weaker first quarter and the costs associated with our exit from the Croatian steel pipe business, we expect to incur a loss before tax from operations," Chief Executive Joe Alvarado said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company had said it would cut 1,480 jobs as it moves to exit its underperforming steel pipe making operations in Croatia and shut down some other facilities.

For June-August, net loss was $120.3 million, or $1.04 a share, from a profit of $8 million, or 7 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.26 billion.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 17 cents a share.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 10 cents a share, on revenue of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

