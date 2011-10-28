(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Commercial Metals' quarterly
adjusted profit beat estimates, helped by higher selling prices
for both ferrous and non-ferrous shipments, but the steelmaker
and metals recycler said it expects a slowdown in the first
quarter as winter approaches.
"As a result of this, seasonally weaker first quarter and
the costs associated with our exit from the Croatian steel pipe
business, we expect to incur a loss before tax from operations,"
Chief Executive Joe Alvarado said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the company had said it would cut 1,480
jobs as it moves to exit its underperforming steel pipe making
operations in Croatia and shut down some other facilities.
For June-August, net loss was $120.3 million, or $1.04 a
share, from a profit of $8 million, or 7 cents a share, last
year.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.26 billion.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 17 cents a
share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
10 cents a share, on revenue of $2.06 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Commercial Metals shares closed at $12.58 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
