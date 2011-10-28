Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2013

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.871

Reoffer price 99.871

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.15 bp

over the OBL 152

Payment Date November 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.