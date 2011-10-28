Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2013
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.871
Reoffer price 99.871
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.15 bp
over the OBL 152
Payment Date November 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.