October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 102.522
Reoffer price 102.522
Spread 430 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 503bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date November 03, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI SPA, BBVA, CITI, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca & Banca di Credito Finanziario
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euros when fungible
ISIN XS0693940511
Data supplied by International Insider.