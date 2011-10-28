October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 102.522

Reoffer price 102.522

Spread 430 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 503bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR

Payment Date November 03, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI SPA, BBVA, CITI, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca & Banca di Credito Finanziario

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euros when fungible

ISIN XS0693940511

Data supplied by International Insider.