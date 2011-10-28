October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million Danish crown

Maturity Date October 1, 2013

Coupon 3-month Cibor + 120 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Discount Margin 3-month Cibor + 120 bp

Payment Date November 1, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion

Danish crown when fungible

ISIN DK0009786477

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)