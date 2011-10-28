October 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million Danish crown
Maturity Date October 1, 2013
Coupon 3-month Cibor + 120 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Discount Margin 3-month Cibor + 120 bp
Payment Date November 1, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion
Danish crown when fungible
ISIN DK0009786477
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)