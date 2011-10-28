Oct 28 Shares of Avid Technology Inc (AVID.O) slumped 17 percent on Friday, a day after the digital video and audio technology provider lowered its full-year outlook and said it would cut about 10 percent jobs, close a plant and take related charges.

The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based company's shares plunged to a 10-year low of $6.55 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

Avid plans to cut 10 percent of its total workforce of 1,944, most of them immediately. It will also take a charge of $10-$11 million, most of which will be in the fourth quarter.

Avid further cut its full-year 2011 revenue outlook to $665-$675 million from its previous estimates of $690-$710 million, citing restructuring charges and challenging macro environment.

The company also said Paige Parisi ceased to serve as vice president and general counsel with immediate effect.

For the third quarter, Avid posted a narrower net loss of $8 million, or 21 cents a share, against estimates of 7 cents per share in earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

