October 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia)
Limited (ICBC ASIA)
Guarantor Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Limited
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 04, 2021
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.0 pct
Payment Date November 04, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC International, Bank of China
(Hong Kong) Ltd, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank Ltd &
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.