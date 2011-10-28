October 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia)

Limited (ICBC ASIA)

Guarantor Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Limited

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 04, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Payment Date November 04, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC International, Bank of China

(Hong Kong) Ltd, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank Ltd &

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.