Oct 28 General Cable Corp (BGC.N) reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by volatility in metal prices, sending its shares down 13 percent after the bell. Third-quarter net income for General Cable, which makes copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products, fell to $3.6 million, or 7 cents a share, from $18.1 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents a share. Revenue of the company, which competes with Baldor Electric Co BEZ.N and Belden Inc (BDC.N), rose 14 percent to $1.52 billion. Shares of the Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company fell to $24.48 in after-market trade. They closed at $28.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

