HONG KONG Oct 29 Hong Kong's PCCW is pressing
ahead with the spin-off listing of its telecom assets at terms
that will serve as a stern test of investors' appetite for a new
product, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Saturday.
PCCW's spin-off of HKT Trust is set to be the first business
trust listing in Hong Kong, and its fate will be an important
indicator of the city's ability to compete with Singapore for
trust listings.
PCCW, however, has set an ambitious valuation for HKT
Trust's proposed HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) listing, which may
make it a difficult sell for investors even as appetite for
defensive assets remains strong.
HKT Trust, the largest fixed-line telephone operator in Hong
Kong, started premarketing its float last week at a 2012 yield
of 5.5 percent-7.0 percent, lower than the?8 percent-9 percent
yield investors had been expecting.
PCCW had earlier said the market capitalisation of HKT Trust
would need to be at least HK$28.6 billion for it to go ahead
with a spin-off.
It also said the minimum distribution for the trust was
expected to be HK$2.574 billion in 2012, implying a yield of 9
percent.
Yet, despite market conditions, the early valuations from
its bookrunners are eye-popping and will significantly depress
the yield.
Pre-deal reports from CICC and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
joint global co-ordinators alongside Goldman Sachs and
HSBC , valued the trust at HK$35 billion-$44 billion and
HK$38 billion-$48 billion, respectively.
Those numbers are almost double PCCW's own market
capitalisation, which stood at around HK$20 billion before HKT
Trust started premarketing.
Benefitting from the aggressive valuation of HKT Trust,
shares in PCCW surged 11 percent last week. Investors, however,
are disappointed with the numbers.
"We are looking for a yield of 8 percent-9 percent. We can
easily get a 7 percent yield from buying into any listed REITs
(real estate investment trusts). So, PCCW has to offer something
really lucrative," said a fund manager.
Hong Kong-listed REITs trade at an average 2012 yield of
7.30 percent, according to CICC. Meanwhile, Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust , which listed in Singapore earlier this
year, changed hands at a yield of 9.60 percent.
Bankers on the deal argued the yield HKT Trust proposed was
reasonable, given that the telecommunications industry is more
stable and defensive to the economic downturn than property and
infrastructure trusts. HKT Trust's mobile business growth can
also generate stable growth.
"It's just premarketing. If investor feedback is tepid, the
company may turn out a valuation of around HK$30 billion for the
trust, which represents a yield of more than 8 percent," said a
source familiar with the situation.
However, even that may not be enough for some.
"The banks expect capital expenditure to stay flat in 2012
and 2013, while we think the capex will rise as competition in
the industry is intense, and HKT Trust may have to invest more
in new products or upgrades of existing ones. Any change in
capex will affect the company's ability to pay dividend," said
an investor.
HKT Trust's capex is expected to rise 13 percent to HK$1.8
billion in 2012 and remain almost at the same level at HK$1.83
billion in 2013, according to a pre-deal report from Goldman.
The distributions in 2012 and 2013 were forecast to be
HK$2.67 billion and HK$2.71 billion, respectively, the report
said.
HKT Trust tentatively plans to complete investor education
on November 4 in Boston, after which a decision will be made on
whether or not to launch roadshows and on which terms.
PCCW will retain a 55 percent-70 percent stake in the
business trust after the listing.
Of the total units on offer, 10 percent will be
preferentially offered to PCCW's existing shareholders with a
potential enlargement option, representing roughly 30 percent of
the offering.
There is also a bonus issue of 5 percent of total shares for
existing shareholders.
The company plans to use up to US$1 billion of the proceeds
to repay debt at HKT Trust and pay the rest to PCCW as
settlement of a promissory note for the acquisition of the
telecoms business.
DBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are also on board as
joint bookrunners.
