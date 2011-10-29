HONG KONG Oct 29 Hong Kong's PCCW is pressing ahead with the spin-off listing of its telecom assets at terms that will serve as a stern test of investors' appetite for a new product, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Saturday.

PCCW's spin-off of HKT Trust is set to be the first business trust listing in Hong Kong, and its fate will be an important indicator of the city's ability to compete with Singapore for trust listings.

PCCW, however, has set an ambitious valuation for HKT Trust's proposed HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) listing, which may make it a difficult sell for investors even as appetite for defensive assets remains strong.

HKT Trust, the largest fixed-line telephone operator in Hong Kong, started premarketing its float last week at a 2012 yield of 5.5 percent-7.0 percent, lower than the?8 percent-9 percent yield investors had been expecting.

PCCW had earlier said the market capitalisation of HKT Trust would need to be at least HK$28.6 billion for it to go ahead with a spin-off.

It also said the minimum distribution for the trust was expected to be HK$2.574 billion in 2012, implying a yield of 9 percent.

Yet, despite market conditions, the early valuations from its bookrunners are eye-popping and will significantly depress the yield.

Pre-deal reports from CICC and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), joint global co-ordinators alongside Goldman Sachs and HSBC , valued the trust at HK$35 billion-$44 billion and HK$38 billion-$48 billion, respectively.

Those numbers are almost double PCCW's own market capitalisation, which stood at around HK$20 billion before HKT Trust started premarketing.

Benefitting from the aggressive valuation of HKT Trust, shares in PCCW surged 11 percent last week. Investors, however, are disappointed with the numbers.

"We are looking for a yield of 8 percent-9 percent. We can easily get a 7 percent yield from buying into any listed REITs (real estate investment trusts). So, PCCW has to offer something really lucrative," said a fund manager.

Hong Kong-listed REITs trade at an average 2012 yield of 7.30 percent, according to CICC. Meanwhile, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust , which listed in Singapore earlier this year, changed hands at a yield of 9.60 percent.

Bankers on the deal argued the yield HKT Trust proposed was reasonable, given that the telecommunications industry is more stable and defensive to the economic downturn than property and infrastructure trusts. HKT Trust's mobile business growth can also generate stable growth.

"It's just premarketing. If investor feedback is tepid, the company may turn out a valuation of around HK$30 billion for the trust, which represents a yield of more than 8 percent," said a source familiar with the situation.

However, even that may not be enough for some.

"The banks expect capital expenditure to stay flat in 2012 and 2013, while we think the capex will rise as competition in the industry is intense, and HKT Trust may have to invest more in new products or upgrades of existing ones. Any change in capex will affect the company's ability to pay dividend," said an investor.

HKT Trust's capex is expected to rise 13 percent to HK$1.8 billion in 2012 and remain almost at the same level at HK$1.83 billion in 2013, according to a pre-deal report from Goldman.

The distributions in 2012 and 2013 were forecast to be HK$2.67 billion and HK$2.71 billion, respectively, the report said.

HKT Trust tentatively plans to complete investor education on November 4 in Boston, after which a decision will be made on whether or not to launch roadshows and on which terms.

PCCW will retain a 55 percent-70 percent stake in the business trust after the listing.

Of the total units on offer, 10 percent will be preferentially offered to PCCW's existing shareholders with a potential enlargement option, representing roughly 30 percent of the offering.

There is also a bonus issue of 5 percent of total shares for existing shareholders.

The company plans to use up to US$1 billion of the proceeds to repay debt at HKT Trust and pay the rest to PCCW as settlement of a promissory note for the acquisition of the telecoms business.

DBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are also on board as joint bookrunners. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)