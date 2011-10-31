* Volumes a trickle compared to ASX trades

* Volumes seen rising once brokers assured of reliability

* ASX suffered embarrassing shutdown last week

* Chi-X to compete on price

* Turnover tops A$5 mln vs ASX's daily average of A$5 bln

(Adds trading volume, COO comments)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Oct 31 Bourse operator Chi-X on Monday launched stock trading in Australia, the world's eighth-largest equity market, ending a two-decade monopoly held by ASX Group (ASX.AX) and setting the stage for lower fees.

The first foreign-owned stock exchange operator since stocks began trading in Australia 150 years ago kicks off just days after ASX suffered a technical glitch that forced a four-hour trading shut down.

Chi-X, controlled by Nomura (8604.T), now offers just eight securities for trade, including global miner BHP Billiton BHP.CHA and top supermarket chain Woolworths WOW.CHA, and announced a turnover in excess of A$5 million ($5.4 million) on Monday.

That compares with A$5 billion a day for incumbent ASX in a market that boasts a total value of A$1.3 trillion. Volumes are expected to rise once brokers are assured of execution reliability.

Chi-X is also expected to offer trading in all Australian S&P 200 constituents and more than 50 exchange-traded funds from next week, subject to regulator approval.

"Once we are comfortable with the execution of our internal order flow, we will commence migration of all desks to access Chi-X by default alongside the ASX," said Steve Hammerton, Head of Direct Execution Services and Portfolio Trading for UBS Australia.

"We expect volume on Chi-X to reach around 10-15 percent over the next six months as brokers move to trade on the new exchange."

UBS is one of 22 firms that have signed up with Chi-X. Others include Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Macquarie (MQG.AX).

"All our participants executed at least one trade," Chi-X Australia chief operating officer Peter Fowler told a briefing. "Today participants were road-testing their internal systems, checking out if they worked properly."

Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe, Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up established players as new platforms armed with fast trading technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.

FINANCIAL SERVICES CENTRE

ASX was born in 1987 when legislation enabled the amalgamation of six independent state-based stock exchanges that had functioned under an umbrella called the Australian Associated Stock Exchanges.

The Chi-X launch comes after ASX suffered an embarrassing outage on Thursday that halted the market for 4 hours. Chi-X, which is expected to compete on cost, has said its systems would be able to keep trading in circumstances such as last week's halt.

"We welcome the launch, which marks the start of a new era for Australia’s financial market and fulfils the Government’s promise to open up Australia’s equity market to competition," Treasurer Wayne Swan said in a statement.

"Competition is vital for the development of Australia as a financial services centre," Swan said.

The launch of an alternative stock exchange is part of Australia's plans to establish itself as a regional financial hub.

ASX's plan to take on competition at home and internationally by merging with Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) was scuppered when regulators blocked it citing national interest. [ID:nL3E7F73WZ]

ASX has, however, set in motion a series of measures to hold ground, including cutting fees by 40 percent, boosting speed and rolling out a new data centre to encourage high-frequency trading. Chi-X has announced trading fees up to 40 percent lower than ASX in a pricing model that offers a rebate for traders placing an order and finding a match. Brokers coming in to find a match will be charged more.

Volumes in Chi-X traded securities were between 0.30 percent and 1.2 percent of the same ASX listed securities in afternoon trade, Thomson Reuters data showed. Volume was highest in QBE Insurance (QBE.AX) QBE.CHA and lowest in CSL (CSL.AX) CSL.CHA, the data showed.

($1 = 0.933 Australian Dollars)

(Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

