SEOUL Oct 31 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains and ended down on Monday, with investors pausing after sharp rises in recent sessions and falls in banks including KB Financial Group weighing.

Among the shares bucking the trend were Samsung Electronics , which rallied on a positive smartphone outlook, and SK Securities , which jumped on expectations of sale of a stake owned by SK Networks .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.06 percent at 1,909.03 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)