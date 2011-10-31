BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
SEOUL Oct 31 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains and ended down on Monday, with investors pausing after sharp rises in recent sessions and falls in banks including KB Financial Group weighing.
Among the shares bucking the trend were Samsung Electronics , which rallied on a positive smartphone outlook, and SK Securities , which jumped on expectations of sale of a stake owned by SK Networks .
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.06 percent at 1,909.03 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: