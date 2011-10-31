By Neil Unmack

LONDON Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks have provisionally agreed to haircut their bond holdings by half, but the coupon on the new bonds they will get is still being negotiated. If the euro zone plays hardball, losses could reach 60 percent, Breakingviews latest calculator shows.

Full view will be published shortly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Get Breakingviews alerts directly to your inbox three times a day. To sign up click here: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Breakingviews calculator: The Greek buzz cut

Run the numbers: r.reuters.com/pyh74s

-- Reuters: Euro zone strikes deal on 2nd Greek package, EFSF [ID:nL5E7LR0M2]

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [UNMACK/]

(Editing by Hugo Dixon and David Evans)

((neil.unmack@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS GREECE/LOSSES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.