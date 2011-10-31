October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Henderson Land MTN (S) PTE Limited

Guarantor Henderson Land Development Company

Limited

Issue Amount S$200 million

Maturity Date November 11, 2016

Coupon 3.865 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC, OCBC and UOB

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's $3 billion MTN

Programme

