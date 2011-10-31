October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Henderson Land MTN (S) PTE Limited
Guarantor Henderson Land Development Company
Limited
Issue Amount S$200 million
Maturity Date November 11, 2016
Coupon 3.865 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC, OCBC and UOB
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's $3 billion MTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.