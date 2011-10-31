* Raises Amerigroup price target to $66 from $44

* Adds Aetna to Americas Conviction buy list

* Raises price targets on 4 health insurers

Oct 31 U.S. health insurers will benefit as states convert $50-$100 billion or more of Medicaid spending to managed care in the next five years, Goldman Sachs said, upgrading Amerigroup Corp AGP.N to "buy" from "sell".

States are converting their traditional fee-for-service Medicaid programs into managed care to reduce costs that they incur on patients.

U.S. healthcare reforms, which expands the Medicaid program to include an estimated 17 million adults by 2014, will also boost growth at the companies, the brokerage said.

Amerigroup will capture a strong share of the Medicaid managed care program growth the next year, helped by its recent contract wins in Louisiana and Texas, analyst Matthew Borsch wrote in a research note.

The company's buyout of Medicaid manager Health Plus could add another $1 billion in annualized revenue, he said.

Last week, Amerigroup agreed to buy Health Plus for $85 million in cash to expand its presence in New York. [ID:nL3E7LP1UQ]

The brokerage raised the price target on Amerigroup stock to $66 from $44. It also raised its price targets on the stocks of health insurers Centene Corp (CNC.N), Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH.N), WellCare Health Plans (WCG.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) [ID:nWNAB6874]

The brokerage added Aetna Inc (AET.N) to its Americas Conviction Buy List, saying beyond next year it sees earnings growth in the range of 10-15 percent through 2018.

Last week, Aetna and Amerigroup posted higher-than-expected quarterly profits. [ID;nN1E79Q02R] [ID:nWNAB6344]

Shares of Amerigroup were trading up 3 percent at $57.31 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

((Shailesh.Kuber@thomsonreuters.com, within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800, Reuters Messaging: shailesh.kuber.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMERIGROUP / RESEARCH GOLDMAN SACHS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.