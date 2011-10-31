October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower VM Leasing

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 10, 2018

Coupon 3.250 pct

Issue price 99.2890

Reoffer price 99.2890

Yield 3.376 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 194.6bp

over the Bund

ISIN XS0702452995

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 10, 2014

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.8310

Reoffer price 99.8310

Yield 2.250 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.9bp

over the Bund

ISIN XS0702340505

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 10, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BayernLB, BNP Paribas,

Danske Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.