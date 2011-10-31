October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower VM Leasing
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 10, 2018
Coupon 3.250 pct
Issue price 99.2890
Reoffer price 99.2890
Yield 3.376 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 194.6bp
over the Bund
ISIN XS0702452995
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 10, 2014
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.8310
Reoffer price 99.8310
Yield 2.250 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.9bp
over the Bund
ISIN XS0702340505
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 10, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BayernLB, BNP Paribas,
Danske Bank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
