October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 5 bp
Issue price 99.941
Payment Date November 10, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0644010760
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)