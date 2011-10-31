October 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 5 bp

Issue price 99.941

Payment Date November 10, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0644010760

