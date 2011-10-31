Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 1, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 100.7
Reoffer price 99.075
Reoffer yield 3.585 pct
Payment Date November 9, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bahn
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0669864976
Data supplied by International Insider.