Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 1, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 100.7

Reoffer price 99.075

Reoffer yield 3.585 pct

Payment Date November 9, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bahn

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & M&U 0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0669864976

