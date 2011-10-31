(Follows alerts)
Oct 31 Canada's Khan Resources said its
litigation claiming C$300 million from uranium miner
Atomredmetzoloto JSC (ARMZ) passed a hurdle with an Ontario
court validating service on Russia's state-owned company.
Khan had sued ARMZ in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
for alleged interference in its Mongolian operations, but the
Russian justice ministry had refused to effect service on the
state-owned miner in February.
Khan had said ARMZ sought to eliminate Khan's mining and
exploration licenses in Mongolia so that it could proceed with
its own joint venture with Mongolia's state-owned MonAtom LLC.
Khan's shares were trading up almost 8 percent at 26
Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
