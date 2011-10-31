UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
Oct 31 Gas-focused explorer Comstock Resources Inc posted a surprise market beating quarterly profit, helped by higher natural gas production and realized prices.
For the third quarter, Comstock posted a profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Total oil and gas sales rose to $119.4 million, from $79.7 million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the Frisco, Texas-based company to post a loss of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $118.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter production increased 53 percent to 26.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
Earlier this month, a governance firm named Comstock Resources as one of America's ten riskiest companies, based on weak corporate governance, accounting red flags and high leverage.
Shares of the company closed at $18.24 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.