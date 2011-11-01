By Leonora Walet and Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE Nov 1 South Korean polysilicon maker OCI Co (010060.KS) said on Tuesday polysilicon prices could fall nearly 40 percent within the next six months due to high global inventories and a severe downturn in the industry.

Prices for polysilicon, a raw material for solar cells, could tumble to as low as $25 a kilogram by the end of the first half of 2012 from around $40 currently, OCI chief operating officer Woohyun Lee told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"In order for us to support our customers we have to adjust our supply price even though we have secured long-term supply contracts," Lee said.

"At $25, large-scale companies will survive but the 40-50 small-scale companies are not going to survive."

Despite weak markets, the company expects to post a full-year revenue of close to $2 billion in 2011, up from $1.2 billion last year, on increased production.

The outlook for 2012, however, was unclear due to the difficult economic environment for its clients.

"Many of our downstream customers, especially in wafer and solar cell sectors, suffered quite seriously during the second and third quarters because prices dropped so suddenly," Lee said.

OCI will decide by the end of the second quarter next year whether to begin a $1.5 billion spending plan to build a fifth polysilicon plant by the end of 2013, which would add 24,000 tonnes of capacity to its current 42,000.

The firm expects its fourth plant, with the capacity of 24,000 tonnes, to come online by the end of 2012.

Massive over-expansion, cheap Chinese prices and subsidy cuts in Italy and Germany have caused a 40 percent collapse in solar panel prices this year, driving Evergreen Solar ESLR.O and two other U.S. companies to bankruptcy.

OCI was one of the main creditors of Evergreen Solar and its bankruptcy in August forced the South Korean firm to write off around $35 million, Lee said.

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Randolph.Fabi@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3803)(Reuters Messaging: randolph.fabi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SIEW OCI/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.