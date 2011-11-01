Nov 1 MF Global Sify Securities India Pvt
Securities, an Indian securities firm that is 70 percent-held by
collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global , is functioning
normally, its head told a local television channel on Tuesday.
Vineet Bhatnagar, managing director, told CNBC-TV18 that he
was not aware of any discussion to sell MF Global's stake to its
partner Satyam Infoway, which holds the remaining 30 percent.
"I would only submit that under the shareholders agreement
that is presently there between MF Global and Sify Securities,
Sify of course has the flexibility to weigh all its options," he
said.
MF Global, run by ex-Goldman Sachs chief executive
Jon Corzine, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday following
bad bets on euro zone debt.
The brokerage's meltdown in less than a week made it the
biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the
seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.
The London Metal Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday it
had suspended MF Global from trading with immediate effect,
following a similar move by the CME Group , which
operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade
and New York Mercantile Exchange.
Bhatnagar described MF Global's 70 percent stake in the
Indian venture as a portfolio holding for the U.S. firm.
"If there is a situation where the receivership in the U.S.
results in a process where this 70 percent in India asset comes
for a change of hands, I would imagine this is a very well
supervised process in the U.S.," Bhatnagar said.
"We are a pure agency broker in India, we don't have any
outstanding proprietary positions and we also do not have asset
under management," said Bhatnagar.
In India, MF Global is a trading and clearing member on the
Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, and is also a
depositary participant on the Multi Commodity Exchange and
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
The company has a capital base of $14.5 million, as per
information on its website. MF Global Sify offers online and
offline equity and derivatives trading for retail customers as
well as execution and clearing services for financial
institutions.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)