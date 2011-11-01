* Says seeks to invest in China city bank

* Hopes to open 2nd China branch in 2012

* Hopes insurance tie-up in China to turn profitable next year

* Shin Kong, China Life get China ok on QFII status (Recasts; Adds comments, details)

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Nov 1 Cathay Financial , one of Taiwan's biggest financial groups, on Tuesday unveiled its most ambitious plans to tap the massive Chinese market, saying it would seek a stake in a city bank and was in talks about setting up a leasing firm with a Chinese partner.

Cathay, with T$2.87 trillion ($95.7 billion) in investment portfolios, and its rivals are hoping that business with China will pick up at a faster pace now that ties between the two political rivals had reached their best level in 60 years.

"We'll be very aggressive in buying a stake in a China city bank, assuming Taiwan and China will be accelerating their cooperation," president C.K. Lee told reporters following an investor conference, without providing details.

"It is our hope that our China business will increasingly contribute to our earnings," he said.

Taiwan's banks have been trying to expand beyond a saturated home market, which for years has generated the lowest return on assets in Asia.

China is the target they are aiming at, but progress has been small, constrained by acute sensitivity in Taiwan over potential inroads into its finance sector by China that would follow any reciprocal business expansion deal.

Despite the warm business ties, China remains a possible military foe with a stated ambition to take Taiwan back, making the self-ruled island cautious in its dealings with its neighbour.

Taiwan's banks largely so far only operate niche businesses in the mainland, such as lending to Taiwan firms there or in areas such as insurance. For details of their operations, see and for a related analysis, see .

Cathay also hopes to set up a leasing joint venture or buy a stake in a Chinese leasing firm, Lee said.

The company also hopes to open its second China branch and do banking business in China's yuan currency next year, he said.

In a further sign of progress in China, financial holding company Shin Kong said its life insurance unit has got approval from Chinese authorities to invest in the mainland as a qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII).

China Life , which had an insurance tie-up with China Construction Bank , said earlier this week it has received a similar approval.

Shares of Cathay ended down 2.07 percent on Tuesday, lagging the main index's 0.45 percent gain. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)