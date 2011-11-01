* Raises Citigroup to outperform from neutral

* Says Citi's capital position, earnings quality improving

* Sees modest div increase in Q2 of 2012

* Ups price target to $48 from $45

Nov 1 Citigroup Inc (C.N) shares are attractively valued given improving profitability and stronger capital position at the U.S. bank, Credit Suisse said and raised its rating on the stock to "outperform."

Citigroup, which received three U.S. government rescues at the height of the financial crisis, is positioned to return capital to shareholders in 2012 after taking significant measures to improve its capital and liquidity position ahead of the implementation of Basel III rules, Credit Suisse said.

The Basel III rules, due to be phased in from the start of 2013 to the end of 2018, will require banks to have higher capital reserves.

Citigroup will likely reach a pro-forma Basel III Tier-1 common equity ratio of 8.3 percent by the end of next year and modestly raise its dividend in the second quarter of 2012, Credit Suisse analysts, including Moshe Orenbuch, said.

Credit Suisse analysts, who previously rated Citigroup shares "neutral," also forecast an improvement in earnings quality at the third-largest U.S. bank by assets over the next three years, driven by growth in pre-tax pre-provision earnings.

The restructuring of Citigroup’s businesses and delineation between Citicorp and Citi Holdings should result in higher growth and better returns for shareholders over time, the analysts said.

Citigroup had announced plans to move its retail partner card business from Citi Holdings -- the unit where the bank keeps assets and operations it is shedding -- into Citicorp, where it houses its main continuing businesses. [ID:nN1E79G0CM]

"Citi’s streamlined focus is expected to result in higher growth and better returns for shareholders over time," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.

They raised their price target on the stock to $48 from $45, and said shares were trading at a significant discount to tangible book value.

Citigroup stock currently trades 38 percent below its mean price target of $38.42, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data.

The shares closed at $31.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

((tenzin.pema@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: tenzin.pema.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CITIGROUP/RESEARCH CREDITSUISSE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.