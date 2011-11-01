By Margaret Doyle

LONDON Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Swiss lender plans to slash risk-weighted assets in its weak fixed income business by half, and lose 1,500 more jobs. This should boost return on equity, which fell to 6 pct in the third quarter. But the bank is making some optimistic assumptions to hit its 15 pct target.

Full view will be published shortly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Reuters: C.Suisse cuts 1,500 more jobs, shrinks investment bank [ID:nL5E7M105D]

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [DOYLE/]

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

((margaret.doyle@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS CS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.