SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd , which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in the city-state, said on Tuesday it has increased the number of magazines in its stable through the purchase of ACP Magazines for S$58 million ($46.3 million).

ACP Magazines is owned by Australia's Nine Entertainment Co .

SPH said that with the acquisition, it will become the trademark owner of Women's Weekly and CLEO magazines in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as The Finder in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Singapore publishing group will also get 50 percent of Hearst Magazines International, which publishes Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan in Singapore and Malaysia. ($1 = 1.252 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting By Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)