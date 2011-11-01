SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in
the city-state, said on Tuesday it has increased the number of
magazines in its stable through the purchase of ACP Magazines
for S$58 million ($46.3 million).
ACP Magazines is owned by Australia's Nine Entertainment
Co .
SPH said that with the acquisition, it will become the
trademark owner of Women's Weekly and CLEO magazines in
Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as The Finder in
Singapore and Malaysia.
The Singapore publishing group will also get 50 percent of
Hearst Magazines International, which publishes Harper's Bazaar
and Cosmopolitan in Singapore and Malaysia.
($1 = 1.252 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting By Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)