Nov 1 A.M. Castle & Co's CAS.N third-quarter profit jumped but lagged analysts' estimates on higher costs and the specialty metals and plastics distribution company said it expected demand to remain steady in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company fell as much as 20 percent to a one-month low of $10.91 in early trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Warehouse, processing and delivery costs rose 13 percent at the Franklin Park, Illinois-based company.

The July-September net profit soared to $3.8 million, or 16 cents a share, from $0.1 million, or breakeven per share, last year.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $294.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents a share, on revenue of $283.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

