November 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 40 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2016
Coupon 1.610 pct
ISIN DE000A1K0UD3
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 40 million euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2017
Coupon 1.725 pct
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1K0UC5
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
