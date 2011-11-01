(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 NXP Semiconductors's (NXPI.O) shares lost a fifth of their value after the Dutch chipmaker guided fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates on slowing customer orders.

The stock fell to a low of $14.26 in early morning trade, making it the biggest drag on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX, which was down 2.4 percent. The shares were later trading down 9 percent at $16.37.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 20-30 cents a share, way below analyst's estimate of 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We do not anticipate a re-acceleration of orders to occur in the short-term until our customers have more confidence in the stability of end-market demand", said Chief Executive Richard Clemmer.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings was 50 cents a share, while analysts expected earnings of 51 cents a share. [ID:nASA031WM]

(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

