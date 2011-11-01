UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj shr $0.15 vs est $0.19
* Q3 revenue up 58 pct
Nov 1 Natural gas-focused explorer Exco Resources Inc posted its first estimate-lagging profit in three quarters, hurt by higher costs, sending its shares down 7 percent in extended trade.
July-September net income rose to $84.9 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $64.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents a share.
Revenue rose 58 percent to $207.3 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 19 cents a share on revenue of $258.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total expenses rose 67 percent to $202.4 million.
Dallas, Texas-based Exco forecast full-year capital spending budget of $1.01 billion.
Separately, smaller peer Stone Energy posted third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by an increase in production.
Shares of Exco closed at $11.88 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.