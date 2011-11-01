SEOUL, Nov 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on an EU bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent market rally. *Brent crude prices edged lower on Thursday in volatile trade as a possible referendum in Greece on its debt bailout revived concerns about the euro zone and weak global economic data pointed to further slowing. * Stocks and the euro took a beating on Tuesday after Greece's surprise call for a referendum on the latest euro zone bailout deal rekindled fears the country could face an imminent default. *Seoul shares erased earlier falls and ended nearly flat on Tuesday, supported by rallies in technology and auto stocks including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor .

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korean discount retailer E-Mart Co Ltd sold six stores in China to Chinese retailer Fujian New Hua Du Supercenter Co Ltd , and is planning to sell four to five more stores later on, according to the company on Tuesday. >Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp's combined share of the U.S. market reached 8.8 percent in October, up over 1 percent from the prior year, according to industry sources.

