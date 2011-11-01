SEOUL, Nov 2 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were blindsided
by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on an EU bailout
plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent market
rally.
*Brent crude prices edged lower on Thursday in volatile trade as
a possible referendum in Greece on its debt bailout revived
concerns about the euro zone and weak global economic data
pointed to further slowing.
* Stocks and the euro took a beating on Tuesday after Greece's
surprise call for a referendum on the latest euro zone bailout
deal rekindled fears the country could face an imminent
default.
*Seoul shares erased earlier falls and ended nearly flat on
Tuesday, supported by rallies in technology and auto stocks
including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor
.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>South Korean discount retailer E-Mart Co Ltd sold
six stores in China to Chinese retailer Fujian New Hua Du
Supercenter Co Ltd , and is planning to sell four to
five more stores later on, according to the company on Tuesday.
>Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp's
combined share of the U.S. market reached 8.8
percent in October, up over 1 percent from the prior year,
according to industry sources.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest [Press]
KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)