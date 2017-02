SEOUL Nov 2 Seoul shares opened sharply lower on Wednesday, hit by fears Greek voters could snuff out a bailout plan designed to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Falls were led by banks and crude oil refiners, with KB Financial Group losing 3.6 percent and S-Oil shedding 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.25 percent at 1,866.57 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)