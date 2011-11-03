(Adds reaction, detail)

* Retail sales +0.4 pct m/m in Sept, as expected

* Real sales up +0.6 pct in Q3, GDP growth seen solid

* Rate cut to support confidence, as Europe weighs

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 3 Australian retail sales rose for a third straight month in September while spending for the whole third quarter was the best in over a year as consumers remained resilient to global economic worries emanating out of Europe.

Retailers are also hoping that this week's cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver a shot in the arm to consumer confidence into Christmas.

"We know that a change in the cash rate has an immediate impact on Australian’s spending habits," said Margy Osmond, head of the Australian National Retailers Association.

"Retail needs this boost, particularly going into Christmas, a vital holiday period for the sector," she added. "We hope the RBA has turned from Grinch to Santa."

Financial markets are wagering the central bank will deliver another cut of 25 basis points in December, taking the cash rate to 4.25 percent for the first time since May last year.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> are fully priced for a move, mainly on worries the endless wrangling over a Greek bailout in Europe will further drag on global growth in coming weeks.

"What the Reserve Bank is looking at is offshore events and if there are any troubles in Europe or setbacks in China, that would be much more important," said Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan.

"I don't think it's being driven by the domestic story," he added. "The data suggest a reasonably good start for economic growth in the quarter."

Thursday's figures from the government showed retail sales rose 0.4 percent in September after gains of 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent in August and July respectively.

A SOLID QUARTER

Sales for the third quarter increased by 0.6 percent when adjusted for inflation, the largest rise in five quarters.

That was welcome news as the A$240 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia's A$1.3 trillion in annual economic output and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with nearly 10 percent of all jobs.

Figures for gross domestic product (GDP) are due on Dec. 7 and analysts have been hopeful for another solid rise of around 1 percent, following the second quarter's surprisingly strong 1.2 percent increase.

"Retail sales continue to hold up fairly well, we've had a couple of firm months, and the quarter as a whole is looking OK," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Consumption is looking like it will be pretty firm in Q3 and overall economic growth is shaping up pretty well. Our preliminary forecast is for about 0.9 percent."

The quarterly figures also showed some unusual patterns emerging in spending habits. Sales of clothing and footwear sank 8 percent in real terms, the biggest drop on record. Sales at department stores fell 2.3 percent in the quarter, the steepest fall in a decade.

Analysts suspect this weakness could reflect a major shift by Australians to shopping online from offshore retailers, which are not covered by the official data. The strength of the local dollar, and a lack of competition at home, mean some goods can be bought markedly cheaper abroad.

In contrast, other retailing sectors enjoyed a very strong third quarter. Spending on food rose by the most since early 2009, while sales at cafes and restaurants jumped by the most in a year.

Household goods retailing enjoyed a chunky 1.5 percent gain, likely driven by falling prices for imported electronics.

This week's cut in rates should flow straight through to hip-pockets in a country where 95 percent of all mortgages are variable and household debt is 154 percent of disposable income.

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($321,600), a cut of 25 basis points equals an extra saving of A$600 a year. Since over a third of Australia's 8.5 million households have a mortgage, even a modest easing is a big boost to incomes.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

