BEIJING Nov 2 Sinopec Qilu refinery has shut down a 800,000 tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) and a 1.5 million tpy residual hydrocracker for one month of maintenance from Oct. 20, a company source said on Wednesday.

The refinery will accordingly cut its crude throughput by about 4 percent from October to 860,000 tonnes, or 209,300 barrels per day, this month, the source said.

Qilu, in the eastern province of Shandong, has a crude processing capacity of 220,000 bpd. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)