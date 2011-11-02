SINGAPORE Nov 2 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corporation Ltd , reported on Wednesday a 42 percent drop in third quarter net profit, hurt by higher costs at its yards and lower charter-hire rates for its dry-bulk vessels.

COSCO Corp, 51 percent owned by China's COSCO Shipyard Group, earned S$32.2 million ($25.2 million) for the three month ended September 2011, down from S$55.1 million a year ago.

The firm said its shipyard operations incurred higher costs as it scaled the "learning curve" on offshore marine engineering construction contracts of new product types.

"Our group maintains a cautious outlook for the rest of 2011 due to the uncertain global economy," Vice Chairman and President Jiang Li Jun said in a statement. ($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)