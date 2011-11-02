* Cuts Intel to "market perform" from "outperform"

Nov 2 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) helping ARM Holdings ARM.L in its server market venture could pose a threat to Intel Corp's (INTC.O) dominance in server chips, BMO Capital Markets said, downgrading Intel to "market perform" from "outperform".

The brokerage upgraded Britain-based ARM to "outperform" from "market perform" citing Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft's endorsement for ARM’s 64-bit architecture.

The chip designer has unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications dominated by Intel. [ID:nL5E7LR584]

Apple uses ARM's processor architecture to power its iPad and new iPhone 4S, and may be looking to standardize all its products around the ARM architecture, BMO said.

It also said Microsoft is similarly moving in a direction where it is going beyond using the chip designer's architecture in its consumer/tablet devices, to potentially into servers.

Microsoft is already designing the next generation of Windows software for ARM-based processors.

BMO cut its price target on Intel stock to $24 from $28, and raised the price target on ARM to 700 pence from 575 pence.

Shares of Intel closed at $23.90 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, while ARM's shares were trading at 586 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

