* Raises price target to $24.00 from $17.00

* Says "product improvements are just around the corner"

* Says co's marketing "moving in the right direction"

Nov 2 Susquehanna upgraded Gap Inc (GPS.N) to "positive," saying the clothing maker and retailer, which has faced sluggish sales in the United States, will turn the corner with a move to revamp its product offerings.

Gap is aiming to simplify its clothing offerings, dab in more color, and de-clutter its North American namesake stores.[Id:nN1E79C0AH]

"Gap's market-share erosion, in part, has reflected the brand's inability to consistently deliver emotionally connective "style-centric" product comprising the core brand tenets," Susquehanna analyst Thomas Filandro wrote in a client note.

"We are taking somewhat of a leap of faith that meaningful product improvements are just around the corner."

The Gap stores, which make up nearly a quarter of overall sales but has been languishing for years, strayed from what it was best known for -- high-quality jeans and casual clothes with an American aesthetic, the president of Gap North America, Art Peck, had told Reuters in an interview last month.

"Through ... fleet downsizing, growth in higher-productivity international operations, and improved merchandising and marketing under Gap Global Creative Center, we believe Gap brand global productivity is poised for a rebound," Filandro said.

The analyst reckons the company's marketing is also moving in the right direction.

"Gap marketing now encompasses a global approach, anchored in the brand's American heritage, while Old Navy is shifting back to family appeal," said Filandro, raising his price target on Gap's stock to $24.00 from $17.00.

Shares of the company had closed at $18.57 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

