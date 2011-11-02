UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Nov 2 (Reuters)- - Goldman Sachs expects the London Summer Olympic Games next year to act as a catalyst to Nike's (NKE.N) 2012 business, and upgraded the world's largest athletic shoes and apparel maker to "buy" from "neutral." The brokerage also raised retailers Under Armour (UA.N) to "buy" from "neutral" and Aeropostale Inc ARO.N to "neutral" from "sell." However, it downgraded Ann Inc ANN.N to "sell" from "neutral" and removed Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) from its Americas Conviction Buy list. Goldman said Nike has outperformed the S&P index in the last six summer Olympics and its sales have historically accelerated versus peers during the games. In September, Nike staved off margin pressure in the first quarter with strong revenue and price increases, and said it was confident about its position among peers as it heads toward the winter holidays. [ID:nL3E7KL3BM.] For women's clothes retailer Ann, the brokerage said, it is more macro vulnerable and has shown deteriorating trends when growth slowed in the past. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) ((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5786; Reuters Messaging: chris.peters1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMERICANRETAIL\ RESEARCH GOLDMANSACHS (C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
